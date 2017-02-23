France's FN raided over European Parliament expenses scandal
A spokesman for Lebanon's Sunni religious leader, Grand Mufti Abdel Latif Derian, told CNN that Le Pen had been informed of the need to wear a head covering prior to the meeting. The move triggered controversy with some calling the incident Le Pen's stunt ahead of the French presidential election in April and May. Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that having Syria ruled by President Bashar Al-Assad was a more "reassuring" choice for France , as the only realistic alternative for power was Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|23 hr
|jtdoucet
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC