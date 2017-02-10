...Former Us diplomat wants T&T to waitFeb. 12, 2017, 9:53 PM Ast

...Former Us diplomat wants T&T to wa...

A former United States diplomat has dismissed comments made by a "FATCA expert" and has advised that this country's Parliament put the brakes on passing the legislation till there is word from the White House on whether it will be repealed. James George Jatras, an analyst and foreign policy adviser to the Senate GOP leadership, took issue with statements made by Denise Hintzke, global leader of the FATCA Initiative for auditing firm Deloitte & Touche LLP.

