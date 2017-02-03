First Form AP Filed with the PCAOB
Grant Thornton LLP became the first registered public accounting firm to file a Form AP with the PCAOB . Form AP currently requires identification of the engagement audit partner associated with certain SEC filings and the related Partner ID.
