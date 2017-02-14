Deloitte Collaborates With Zurich Insurance to Bring Cyber Risk...

Initial offerings include risk mitigation options provided by Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services and risk transfer options provided by believe companies that identify the multitude of possible cyber risks and have a tested action plan in place are those that may be more resilient, and can more efficiently get back to meeting the expectations of their customers. "Through our work with clients in the aftermath of cyberattacks, we see that organizations are often unprepared for the magnitude of the financial impact," said Ed Powers , principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and U.S. leader for and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.