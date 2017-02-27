Cooper: PriceWaterhouseCoopers Chairman Cancelled on Us 'Apparently on Orders from the Academy'
Anderson Cooper covered "the biggest eff-up in Oscar history" on his RidicuList segment tonight and closed out by saying this: "The chairman of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that's in charge of the Oscar envelopes, was actually booked to be on the program tonight. He cancelled a short time ago, like 45 minutes ago, apparently on orders from the Academy.
