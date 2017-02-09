Canada to drop out of top 20 economies by 2050: PwC report
Canada's economy could be overtaken by the likes of Egypt, Nigeria and Pakistan by the year 2050, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers . The report also forecasts that India will usurp the United States as the world's second largest economy behind China , and that Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and Mexico will occupy slots four through seven as global economic power shifts from the G7 countries to the so-called "E7" emerging economies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Wed
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Wed
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC