Canada to drop out of top 20 economies by 2050: PwC report

Canada's economy could be overtaken by the likes of Egypt, Nigeria and Pakistan by the year 2050, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers . The report also forecasts that India will usurp the United States as the world's second largest economy behind China , and that Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and Mexico will occupy slots four through seven as global economic power shifts from the G7 countries to the so-called "E7" emerging economies.

