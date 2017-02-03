Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
