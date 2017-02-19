Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Receives "Buy" Rating from RBC Capital Markets
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
