Belt and Road M&A deals hit $494b

The value of capital projects and M&A deals in seven core infrastructure sectors across the 66 economies in the Belt and Road Initiative reached nearly $494 billion in 2016 and China contributed one-third of the total value in the period, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. The global auditing firm may be bullish about the long-term prospects for M&A activity involving infrastructure investment in Belt and Road economies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.