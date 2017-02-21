Banking industry addresses diversity, adding women to boards
Banking and capital markets, often viewed as dominated by men, achieved high scores in a newly released survey measuring the diversity in their director ranks. In 2016, women made up 26 percent of the boards in the banking and capital markets industry, which tied with the retail industry, a survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed.
