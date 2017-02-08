Bangladesh can become 28th largest ec...

Bangladesh can become 28th largest economy by 2030: PwC

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladesh has the potential to become the world's 23rd largest economy by 2050, overtaking countries such as Netherlands, Australia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. But this lift will depend largely on how the country moves to create jobs for the growing young people, said the report -- 'The Long View: how will the global economic order change by 2050?' The report ranked 32 countries that altogether account for about 85 percent of the world's GDP measured on a purchasing power parity basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billing a Client for Another Company Wed dsmith 1
Career Change (May '16) Wed SAM0516 3
End of Year balancing Jan 31 Not an Accountant 1
Report about Accounting Jan 31 slimkimmy 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Jan 25 Luz 1,038
Handling bounced check Jan 18 Anonymous 1
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC