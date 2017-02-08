Bangladesh can become 28th largest economy by 2030: PwC

Bangladesh has the potential to become the world's 23rd largest economy by 2050, overtaking countries such as Netherlands, Australia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. But this lift will depend largely on how the country moves to create jobs for the growing young people, said the report -- 'The Long View: how will the global economic order change by 2050?' The report ranked 32 countries that altogether account for about 85 percent of the world's GDP measured on a purchasing power parity basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.