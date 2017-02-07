Automation poses greatest threat, opportunity for US economy
As the political debate rages over how to inject fresh energy into the American economy with President Donald Trump taking office, automation presents perhaps the greatest threat to the American economy. But it may also reflect its greatest opportunity if workers embrace robotics, artificial intelligence and automation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC