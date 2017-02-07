Automation poses greatest threat, opp...

Automation poses greatest threat, opportunity for US economy

2017-02-07

As the political debate rages over how to inject fresh energy into the American economy with President Donald Trump taking office, automation presents perhaps the greatest threat to the American economy. But it may also reflect its greatest opportunity if workers embrace robotics, artificial intelligence and automation.

