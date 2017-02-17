Article: Social Media Ad Spend Drives...

Article: Social Media Ad Spend Drives Digital to Top Spot in France

22 hrs ago Read more: EMarketer

Digital surpassed TV spend for the first time, with outlays driven upward by rapidly rising social media ad investment. According to a report from Syndicat des Regies Internet and PricewaterhouseCoopers , digital's share of total media ad spending in France swelled to 29.6% in 2016, overtaking TV for the first time.

