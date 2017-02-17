Article: Social Media Ad Spend Drives Digital to Top Spot in France
Digital surpassed TV spend for the first time, with outlays driven upward by rapidly rising social media ad investment. According to a report from Syndicat des Regies Internet and PricewaterhouseCoopers , digital's share of total media ad spending in France swelled to 29.6% in 2016, overtaking TV for the first time.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Ashley
|18
|Billing a Client for Another Company
|Feb 8
|dsmith
|1
|Career Change (May '16)
|Feb 8
|SAM0516
|3
|End of Year balancing
|Jan 31
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|Jan 31
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
