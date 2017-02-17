Article: Programmatic Ad Spending Up in France

Programmatic advertising reached a milestone in France in 2016, with more than half of all digital display ad spending for the year transacted via automated methods for the first time, according to a recent report from the Syndicat des Regies Internet . Research conducted for SRI by PricewaterhouseCoopers found that programmatic digital display ad spending in France surged to 639 million in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMarketer.