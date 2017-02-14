Article: For Valentine's Day, Mixed Signals in the UK
Valentine's Day has limited appeal in the UK, according to a recent study by PricewaterhouseCoopers , but spending was expected to rise by double digits among those planning to buy gifts this year. According to a January 2017 poll of more than 2,000 adults in the UK by Opinium Research LLP for PwC , 52% of respondents didn't plan to buy a gift for their loved one this Valentine's Day.
