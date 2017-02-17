AHTC appoints independent panel to re...

AHTC appoints independent panel to review KPMG report

AHTC says it believes it is in the interests of the town council and its residents to appoint an independent panel to review the findings and take action as deemed appropriate to safeguard AHTC's interests. SINGAPORE: The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council has appointed an independent panel to review the findings of a KPMG report that said the town council had "serious flaws" in governnace and made improper payments amounting to millions of dollars to third parties.

