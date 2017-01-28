What do online shoppers really want?

What do online shoppers really want?

Understanding and keeping pace of what drives people to shop and buy online is critical to succeeding in the digital world. In response to demand for greater insights regarding the online customer, a new report by KPMG International analyzes the online shopping preferences and behaviors of more than 18,000 consumers in 51 countries, by geography, generation, and product category.

