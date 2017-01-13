Venture capital rises in Florida, des...

Venture capital rises in Florida, despite nationwide decrease

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Venture capital investment across the state yielded the best year for Florida since 2001 despite a nationwide drop in VC funding, according to the MoneyTree Report, released this week by PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cyber Insurance Wed cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC