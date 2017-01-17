VC Activity Drops 20% in 2016

VC Activity Drops 20% in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Valley Daily

Venture capital deals dropped 20% in 2016 according to Venture Pulse, a quarterly report on global VC trends published by KPMG. After two strong years, both venture capital dollars invested and the number of deals in the United States declined substantially in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Valley Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC