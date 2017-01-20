US Foods Names New Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Locascio has served in a variety of finance and accounting leadership roles with the company since 2009 and played an integral role in the development of the company's long-range strategic plan. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Financial Accounting and Analysis, responsible for oversight of the company's corporate finance and accounting functions.
