UPDATE 3-China's HNA extends reach to NZ with $460 mln purchase of non-bank lender UDC

HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460 million purchase of asset finance firm UDC, prompting an immediate credit rating downgrade for the nation's biggest non-bank lender. With a portfolio that ranges from car loans to equipment finance, UDC is New Zealand's largest non-bank lender, with $NZ2.6 billion in gross loans in 2016, according to KPMG.

