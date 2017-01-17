U.S. Supreme Court Grants Certiorari ...

U.S. Supreme Court Grants Certiorari To Evaluate Class Waivers Under the National Labor Relations...

The U.S. Supreme Court decided today to consider related cases addressing whether arbitration agreements containing class action waivers violate employee rights under the National Labor Relations Act . The National Labor Relations Board has long issued decisions in unfair labor practice cases holding that class action waivers in employee arbitration agreements are illegal under the NLRA.

