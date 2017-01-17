U.S. Supreme Court Grants Certiorari To Evaluate Class Waivers Under the National Labor Relations...
The U.S. Supreme Court decided today to consider related cases addressing whether arbitration agreements containing class action waivers violate employee rights under the National Labor Relations Act . The National Labor Relations Board has long issued decisions in unfair labor practice cases holding that class action waivers in employee arbitration agreements are illegal under the NLRA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC