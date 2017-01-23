U.K. Financial Industry Optimism Slumps To Lowest Level Since Recession
Optimism among U.K. banks has slumped to its lowest level since the financial crisis, according to a new report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and business group CBI. The quarterly survey of more than 100 financial institutions firms, published on Monday, revealed that sentiment fell for the fourth consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2016 -the longest period of declining optimism since the 2008 crash.
