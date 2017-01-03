Top 5 tips for doing your own taxes

Top 5 tips for doing your own taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Covington Leader

With the 2017 tax season a few short weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about your taxes, especially if you are doing your return by yourself. Whether you are a seasoned filer or a first timer, keeping a few tips in mind could help you increase the size of your refund and win the season like never before! Here are five tips to keep in mind while you prepare: Several factors affect whether you should file, including how much you earned, the source of your income, filing status and your age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus... Dec '16 Sateluco 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,731,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC