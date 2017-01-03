Top 5 tips for doing your own taxes

With the 2017 tax season a few short weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about your taxes, especially if you are doing your return by yourself. Whether you are a seasoned filer or a first timer, keeping a few tips in mind could help you increase the size of your refund and win the season like never before! Here are five tips to keep in mind while you prepare: Several factors affect whether you should file, including how much you earned, the source of your income, filing status and your age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.