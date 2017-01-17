Timothy P. Flynn Joins UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors
Stephen J. Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, said, "UnitedHealth Group will benefit from Tim Flynn's 37 years of experience leading and working with diverse global businesses in regulated environments, along with his keen insights and expertise in finance and business strategy." Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011.
Accounting Discussions
