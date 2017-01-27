Third locally owned H&R Block opens i...

Third locally owned H&R Block opens in Conway

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

H&R Block staff and Conway Chamber of Commerce ambassadors help celebrate the grand opening of a third H&R Block location Wednesday at 821 Hogan Lane. Out of 13,000 nationwide H&R Block offices, his Greenbrier was named the top office, which paved the way for Taft to take over the Conway locations.

