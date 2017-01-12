Tax refund advances get big marketing push in 2017
It's going to be hard to turn on the TV, drive past a tax preparation storefront or walk into a Walmart early into this tax season and not be deluged with pitches for fast-cash, refund-related loans at 0%. H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and others are fighting for market share and trying to lock in customers who might otherwise turn to an online competitor, like TurboTax.
