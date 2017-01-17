Supreme Court to Hear Class Action Cases Involving Class Action...
The U.S. Supreme Court recently granted certiorari in class action cases involving: class action waivers in employment contracts; and whether filing of a securities class action tolled a statute of repose. In both cases the questions presented are relatively narrow, but opinions issued by the Supreme Court potentially could have broader implications for the law on class action waivers and class action tolling.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
