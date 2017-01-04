State Street taps PwC partner to lead...

State Street taps PwC partner to lead its data arm

12 hrs ago

State Street has hired a partner away from professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers' Boston office to be the new leader of its data and analytics arm.

