Seth Oster Replaces Chris Day At UTA As Global Head Of Communications
Seth Oster , who many in town will remember from his stints at the MPAA and SAG, has been hired as Global Head of Corporate Communications at UTA . He will start Monday and replaces Chris Day , who exited the post late last year .
