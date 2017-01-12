Seth Oster Replaces Chris Day At UTA ...

Seth Oster Replaces Chris Day At UTA As Global Head Of Communications

12 hrs ago

Seth Oster , who many in town will remember from his stints at the MPAA and SAG, has been hired as Global Head of Corporate Communications at UTA . He will start Monday and replaces Chris Day , who exited the post late last year .

