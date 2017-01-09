Saudi Arabia Said to Hire PwC to Advise on $20 Billion Cost Cuts an hour ago
Saudi Arabia is working with PricewaterhouseCoopers on plans to cancel about $20 billion of projects as the kingdom seeks to shore up its finances, two people familiar with the matter said. The Ministry of Economy and Planning hired the consultancy firm to review $69 billion of government contracts with a view to cutting about a third of them, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
