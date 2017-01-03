Risk managers urged to approach expos...

Risk managers urged to approach exposures vigorously

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

The New Year will bring a new president and many potential regulatory and legislative changes, and analysts are advising corporate boards to take a vigorous approach to risk management in the coming months. Financial services firm KPMG L.L.P. advised companies in a report released Jan. 3 to take a hard look at their board composition and determine if the boardroom is aligned with the company's strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus... Dec '16 Sateluco 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC