Risk Management Top Concern for Audit Committees

More than 40 percent of audit committee members surveyed recently say their risk management programs and processes require "substantial work," and a similar percentage say that it is increasingly difficult to oversee major risks, according to a new report from KPMG's Audit Committee Institute . While audit committees in general express confidence in financial reporting and audit quality, they rank legal and regulatory compliance, cyber security risk, company controls around risk, and tone at the top/organizational culture as among their top challenges in ACI's 2017 Global Audit Committee Pulse Survey kpmg.com/us/acpulsesurvey .

