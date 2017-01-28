PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) Given Consen...

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

PRGX Global, Inc. has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

