Polar Capital LLP Has $1,047,000 Posi...

Polar Capital LLP Has $1,047,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cyber Insurance Wed cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC