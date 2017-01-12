Polar Capital LLP Has $1,047,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cyber Insurance
|Wed
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec 16
|Saturn5
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|hailey
|34
|Do you think there is a need for this?
|Dec '16
|dinibal
|1
|building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|thisanswercametoo...
|2
|How to Solve this problem?
|Dec '16
|markgold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC