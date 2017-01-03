PE-backed Belcan buys Kemtah

Belcan LLC , a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners LLC , has acquired Albuquerque, New Mexico-based The Kemtah Group , a provider of IT infrastructure support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

