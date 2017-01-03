OpenGate exits Getronics LATAM

20 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

OpenGate Capital has sold Getronics LATAM , an ICT products and services provider for the large enterprise market. The buyer is Southern Cross Group , a Latin American private investment firm.

