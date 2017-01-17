Novae Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Novae Group plc today announces the appointment of Reeken Patel as Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, subject to regulatory approval. "Reeken has an outstanding track record as a member of the executive team and we are delighted to be appointing him to the position of Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of Novae Group plc."
