Nigeria's financial system significan...

Nigeria's financial system significantly impeding growth - PwC

12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Peter Egwuatu LAGOS- PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, yesterday, said the financial system in Nigeria and other African countries have contributed significantly to impede inclusive and sustainable growth in emerging markets. It advised that policymakers, regulators and financial services organisations should more actively shape a financial system that is purpose fitted.

