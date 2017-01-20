More than 70% Irish businesses have f...

More than 70% Irish businesses have faced cyber attack: EY

4 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

A survey by U.S.-based advisory firm Ernst & Young L.L.P. has found that almost three out of four Irish businesses have experienced a cyber attack, compared to just over half globally, Irish Examiner reports. Poor employee awareness, inadequate knowledge of information security at board level and insufficient budgets were the main contributory factors, the survey found.

