Marcus Hotels & Resorts Promotes Key Executives
Marcus Hotels & Resorts has promoted Jeff Peterson to VP of finance and transaction administration and John Hendricks to division controller. In his newly created role, Peterson will oversee all accounting and finance functions for the division, as well as oversee new deal structures, joint ventures, management agreements and the implementation of funding investments.
