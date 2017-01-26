Mandatory Employee Arbitration Heads ...

Mandatory Employee Arbitration Heads to the U.S. Supreme Court

Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear three cases with a similar question: whether employers can force employees to arbitrate employment claims on an individual basis and bar such claims from being brought collectively or as part of a class action. The three petitions for certiorari can be reviewed here.

