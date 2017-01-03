LuxLeaks whistleblowers to hear appea...

LuxLeaks whistleblowers to hear appeal result March 15

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2016 shows French journalist Edouard Perrin, former employees at services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers , Raphael Halet and Antoine Deltour, at the courthouse in Luxembourg, for a trial over the so-called LuxLeaks scandal that exposed the country's huge tax breaks for major international companies, with the issue riding high after the recent Panama Papers revelations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec 16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
Sales Tax under a "Doing Business As" (DBA) bus... Dec '16 Sateluco 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC