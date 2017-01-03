LuxLeaks whistleblowers to hear appeal result March 15

This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2016 shows French journalist Edouard Perrin, former employees at services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers , Raphael Halet and Antoine Deltour, at the courthouse in Luxembourg, for a trial over the so-called LuxLeaks scandal that exposed the country's huge tax breaks for major international companies, with the issue riding high after the recent Panama Papers revelations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.