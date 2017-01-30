Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys NYSE:CXW, NYSE:BKD, NAS:PNFP, Sells XLU, GLD, TRUX

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc buys NYSE:CXW, NYSE:BKD, NAS:PNFP, NAS:WFM, NYSE:VLO, NYSE:ZBH, NAS:FB, NYSE:DHR, NYSE:NKE, sells XLU, GLD, TRUX, ADP, MNR during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

