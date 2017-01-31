LatAm webcasts highlight Bermuda captive insurance
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Seven webcasts featuring Spanish-speaking captive insurance experts on the island are being released by the Bermuda Business Development Agency to target Latin American audiences following this week's World Captive Forum. The BDA videos feature bilingual captive experts from Aon, ASW Law, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Marsh, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the Bermuda Monetary Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of Year balancing
|9 hr
|Not an Accountant
|1
|Report about Accounting
|10 hr
|slimkimmy
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Jan 25
|Luz
|1,038
|Handling bounced check
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Cyber Insurance
|Jan 11
|cyberaccountant38
|1
|My 1st accounting class
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Severance benefits accrual
|Dec '16
|Saturn5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC