LatAm webcasts highlight Bermuda captive insurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Seven webcasts featuring Spanish-speaking captive insurance experts on the island are being released by the Bermuda Business Development Agency to target Latin American audiences following this week's World Captive Forum. The BDA videos feature bilingual captive experts from Aon, ASW Law, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Marsh, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the Bermuda Monetary Authority .

