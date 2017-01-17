KPMG to Build Learning, Development a...

KPMG to Build Learning, Development and Innoation Center in Orlando

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Big Four accounting firm KPMG LLP has unveiled plans to build a state-of-the art learning, development, and innovation facility to further enhance the world-class training capabilities it offers to its partners and professionals. The 55-acre campus will be built in the 14-square-mile community of Lake Nona in the City of Orlando, Florida, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cyber Insurance Jan 11 cyberaccountant38 1
My 1st accounting class Dec 25 Anonymous 2
Severance benefits accrual Dec '16 Saturn5 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Dec '16 hailey 34
Do you think there is a need for this? Dec '16 dinibal 1
building destroyed by fire - nonrecognition of ... (Nov '08) Dec '16 thisanswercametoo... 2
How to Solve this problem? Dec '16 markgold 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC