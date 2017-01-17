KPMG to Build Learning, Development and Innoation Center in Orlando
Big Four accounting firm KPMG LLP has unveiled plans to build a state-of-the art learning, development, and innovation facility to further enhance the world-class training capabilities it offers to its partners and professionals. The 55-acre campus will be built in the 14-square-mile community of Lake Nona in the City of Orlando, Florida, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2017.
