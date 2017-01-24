January Tax-Preparation Tips for Early Birds
While it's tempting to procrastinate when it comes to filing your taxes, January is actually an ideal time to get a jump-start on the process, experts say. "History would suggest that the closer you get to the filing deadline, the more rushed you feel - [there's] more pressure and more potential for errors," says Glenn Brown, a senior tax research analyst of The Tax Institute at H&R Block in Kansas City.
