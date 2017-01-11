Ivalua NOW 2017: Ivalua Hosts Second Customer Conference in New York City Featuring Procurement and Finance Executives From Leading Global Organizations Ivalua, a leading global provider of spend management solutions , is delighted to announce its second annual customer conference Ivalua NOW 2017 . Ivalua Customers and Partners will convene at The Big from March 23 rd through the 24 th for an exciting conference dedicated to the community that uses Ivalua's suite of procurement software every day.

