Is 2017 the Year of Lease Accounting Implementation?

Is 2017 the Year of Lease Accounting Implementation?

Read more: Building Operating Management

More than one-half of respondents to a recent Deloitte poll expect their organizations to increase the amount of time and effort spent on implementing the new Financial Accounting Standards Board and International Accounting Standards Board lease accounting standards in the coming year. In some sectors, respondents expect to spend considerably more time and effort on lease accounting implementation .

