India sees nearly 40,000 cyber security incidents: Study

A study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India and U.S.-based consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. found that cyber security incidents totaled 39,730 in the first 10 months of 2016 in India, ETTelecom.com reports. A total of 44,679 and 49,455 incidents were reported in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

